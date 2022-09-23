NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man who sustained a gunshot wound during a shooting earlier this month in Norfolk has died. Now his family is raising money to send his body to Brazil.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, 20-year-old Gilson De Souza Peron was found suffering from a gunshot wound on September 3 in the 9600 block of 18th Bay Street. He was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries on September 18.





According to Peron’s sister-in-law, Peron was from Brazil and his family wants to get his body home. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help the family, which has exceeded the $20,000 goal.

According to the GoFundMe page, Peron’s mother and sister still live in Brazil and they would like to hold a proper funeral for him in Brazil and have him buried next to his father who died in 2018.

Those who would like to donate to the GoFundMe page can click here.

Police say the homicide investigation is still ongoing. Detectives have not released additional circumstances surrounding the incident, including motive and any suspect information.