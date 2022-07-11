NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The family of Karl Wilkerson is grieving and awaiting justice more than two weeks since he was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Tidewater Dr.

On June 24, Wilkerson was walking to a local store when a driver struck him along with a tree. The driver got out of the car, removed the license plates, and hopped in a getaway car. Wilkerson died at a local hospital.

His brother, David Wilkerson, said investigators wouldn’t return his calls until July 10, after weeks of trying to get information. David Wilkerson said he’s been in contact with two witnesses on the scene who, Wilkerson said, provided useful information including the car’s plate number.

David Wilkerson said that when he finally spoke to investigators, he was told that they were waiting for warrants before moving forward with the investigation.

Last week, 10 On Your Side reported that the Norfolk Police Department is woefully understaffed, with 261 unfilled positions.

“I know Norfolk PD is backed up on other cases. I know that there is a lot going on. I’m not like ‘why aren’t they putting my brother’s horrible situation over whatever they have going on?,'” he said. “I [just] don’t want it to be a folder sitting on someone’s shelf that no one has time to look at.”

He remembers his brother as a caring and loving protector of the family.

“Karl just loved and cared for people. Karl sacrificed a lot to make sure that not only his brothers and sisters were good mentally and emotionally, but as well as his son,” he said.”

Loved ones placed balloons and flowers at the tree near where Wilkerson died. David Wilkerson said he visits the site daily.

“I’ve just been placing things over there. That’s my way of talking to him and letting him know that I care for him,” he said.

Police released a photo of the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident should call the anonymous crime line at 1(888)LOCK-U-UP.

Fatal hit & run suspect (photo: Norfolk police)