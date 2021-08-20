Family offering $5K reward in unsolved killing of Norfolk father

22-year-old Jaivon Brittingham was shot and killed near his home on Berkley Avenue on June 23. (Photo courtesy of the Brittingham family)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been nearly two months since a Norfolk father was fatally shot in the Diggs Park neighborhood. The case is still unsolved, but his family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of his killer.

22-year-old Jaivon Brittingham was walking home from a nearby store when he was gunned down in the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue Ext. on June 23. Emergency services took Brittingham to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he died.

A woman was also injured in the shooting but survived.

Brittingham’s family says he was a father of two. He lived nearby where the shooting took place and was known as “Memphis” in the neighborhood.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.