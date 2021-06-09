Family of shooting victim braces for suspect’s hearing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News family was confronted with tragedy last June after their only son was shot and killed in Norfolk.

Twylah Evans says her son Ethan died on June 16, just two weeks after his 22nd birthday. She remembers being told about the shooting, which happened June 4, like it was yesterday.

“My husband and I were doing work in the yard and we got a phone call telling us Ethan was shot,” she said.

It was around 2:30 p.m. when Norfolk Police say got their own call about the shooting. According to a release, it happened in the 9600 block of 19th Bay Street. Once they arrived on scene, they say Ethan was found with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where mom says he later died.

It was only a few days after the incident that police made an arrest. They say then-24-year-old Marquise Thompson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Marquise T. Thompson of Newport News

The announcement was a relief to Evans, but it was the first step in a process that would leave them in limbo for a year to follow.

“It’s been hell,” she said, referring to the wait as the case makes its way through the judicial system. “They said there would be a preliminary hearing in December… that was canceled for COVID. Then they said March… that was canceled because of COVID.”

The feeling of relief returned once again when she heard Thompson would have his day in court on Thursday, June 10.

He’s set to appear in front of a judge for a preliminary hearing, according to court documents.

10 On Your Side will be there to see what happens.

(Photo courtesy: Evans Family)

(Photo courtesy: Evans Family)

(Photo courtesy: Evans Family)

(Photo courtesy: Evans Family)

(Photo courtesy: Evans Family)

Evans is hoping the justice system will eventually bring closure but knows nothing is bringing back her son.

She says Ethan had a smile that lit up a room, was well-spoken and enjoyed making his own music. He graduated from Menchville High School in 2016 and was attending Norfolk State University at the time of his death.

“I SEE HIS PICTURES EVERYWHERE, BUT I KNOW I CAN’T TALK TO HIM ANYMORE. I CAN’T HOLD HIM, CAN’T TOUCH HIM.” Twylah evans | victim’s mother

Stay with WAVY.com for updates in Ethan’s story and others.