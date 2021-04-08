Family of missing woman last seen in Norfolk searching for answers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The family of a missing woman last seen in Norfolk is pleading for the public’s help to find her.

Forty-one-year-old Alicia Hudgins was reported missing on Sunday. Norfolk Police say they’re concerned for her well-being.

“It’s gut wrenching,” said Ron Wheless.

Wheless and Sherry Hudgins-Wheless, Hudgins’ relatives, said the last few days have been a roller coaster of emotions.

The mother of two was reported missing on Easter Sunday and last seen Saturday.

“She was dropped off by her boyfriend at the Harris Teeter and hasn’t been seen since,” said Hudgins-Wheless.

The family told 10 On Your Side Hudgins was in Ocean View for a fishing trip. She was last seen around 5 p.m. near Harris Teeter at Ocean View shopping center, across from Ocean View Beach Park.

“Someone walking their dog down the boardwalk found the purse. Her phone was ringing in it. It was her little boy looking for her for Easter,” Hudgins-Wheless said.

Her family said Hudgins’ shoes were also found. They tell us police are reviewing surveillance footage.

They’re also hanging up flyers so more people can be on the lookout.

“It’s a horrible feeling not knowing and worrying and your mind starts thinking all these scenarios,” Ron said.

Hudgins is 5’5”, about 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. We’re told she has a tribal tattoo on her back and her sons’ names tattooed on her ankle.

The family is concerned but holding out hope she’ll be found safe. They’re asking the community to pray for that outcome.