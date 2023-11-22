NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Standing on a front porch decorated half with pumpkins and leaves and half with Christmas trees, it’s finally sinking in for Tonya Stokley that this house is now her home.

“So, I kind of got what I prayed for,” she said.

10 On Your Side has followed Stokley’s story since March. She and her nine children had been homeless for three years since her husband died. When we fist met, they had been staying at the For Kids Shelter in Chesapeake for a year-and-a-half.

Now, Stokley is preparing to cook Thanksgiving dinner for her family for the first time in two years.

“We’re going to do some cakes,” Stokley said. “Betty Crocker is going to be our friend this year.”

The Stokleys are thankful for many friends who helped them finally get into a three-story house in Norfolk, where her children can spread out.

Her 6-year-old daughter greeted us with front flips and a floor to ceiling shelf full of her favorite books.

Their gratitude extends to the staff at For Kids Inc. that provided them shelter and support, the landlord willing to accept the voucher that helps Stokley pay rent and friendly new neighbors who welcomed them with the gift of sidewalk chalk.

“I mean great neighborhood, great neighborhood it is — great schools as well,” Stokley said.

Landing this house was like roping a unicorn in Hampton Roads’ affordable housing crisis.

The Regional Housing Crisis Hotline received 2,698 calls last week and 505 Monday.

For Kids Inc. has a waiting list for its family shelter.

The Stokleys needed two rooms for their large family so when they moved out it opened up space for two families to move into the shelter before the holidays.

“We’re going to put a tree right there,” Stokley said while pointing to an empty corner in her new living room. “We haven’t needed one in a couple of years but we’re saving that space for us a tree.”

Her families move is at long-last bringing them some comfort and joy.

If you are at risk of being evicted, the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline may be able to help with the new eviction reduction pilot program.