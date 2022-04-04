NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dozens of family and friends gathered in Calvert Square Monday to celebrate the life of 33-year-old Roosevelt McKinney. Many held silver, white and blue balloons — McKinney’s favorite colors.

McKinney was fatally shot at the MacArthur Center around 6:25 p.m. Saturday in Norfolk. The incident began inside a store and resulted in McKinney being shot. Two others were injured.

McKinney’s family told 10 On Your Side they’re still processing his death. He was their protector, mediator and friend. They’re sickened by the recent violence.

“They really don’t believe it. It hasn’t really set in yet,” said Claymar Quez, a family friend of McKinney’s.

Quez’s cousin is married to McKinney’s aunt.

“It just really hits home. It hurts. Especially somebody that, you know, that young at 33 years old,” Quez stated.

He told 10 On Your Side McKinney and his son grew up together and often saw each other at family gatherings.

“He was just a victim of circumstances. Nobody thinks that they’re going to go down to the mall and lose their life,” Quez said.

Quez is also part of the organization “Guns Down” which is aimed at stopping violence in the 757.

“We just got to get out here and keep working to stop this violence,” Quez said.