Family files missing person report for Norfolk woman last seen Tuesday morning

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk family has filed a missing person report for their loved one.

According to the report, Patricia Mitchell was last seen Tuesday morning when she left her home. Her family hasn’t heard from her since.

Police say Ms. Mitchell was last seen wearing a multi-color shirt, gray sweatpants, and sneakers.

She is known to frequent the Five-Points area of Norfolk.

Sgt. William D. Pickering Jr. said Ms. Mitchell is believed to suffer from a mental disorder. A family member who reached out to WAVY News 10 said she may not be able to communicate her name or address.

If you see Ms. Mitchell, please contact Norfolk Police.

Latest Posts