NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A family has been displaced following a house fire in Norfolk Friday morning.

According to fire officials, crews responded to the house fire on Lexington Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday. The fire was declared under control at 9:45 a.m.

Officials believe the fire began in the kitchen. There were no injuries reported, however, three adults and one child were displaced. One pet cat was also rescued.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.