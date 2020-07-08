Family and friends search for missing Chesapeake man Brett Akers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Every minute that goes by that a Chesapeake man is not found, his family and friends grow even more worried.

28-year-old Brett Akers has not been seen since last week. He was at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital before he disappeared.

Teresa Akers, Brett Akers’ mother, says he was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning because he had tried to hurt himself. She saw him later in the day on Tuesday. His aunt visited him Wednesday during the day.

When Teresa Akers went to visit Wednesday night, an officer at the hospital told her that Brett Akers had run off. Less than an hour later, she got a call saying that they had found Brett Akers and taken him back to the hospital. She went to the eighth floor, where she believed he was. She says hospital employees told her that they could not confirm or deny if her son was there and told her to check with the emergency room. Teresa Akers says the hospital officer assured her that Brett Akers was in the hospital, but might not have been processed, so she went home.

The next day, she got a call saying that her son was not at the hospital.

“He just said that he was not picked up, there was a miscommunication,” said Teresa Akers.

Teresa Akers, with Brett Akers’ friends, started searching for him — a search that was delayed by a day due to the miscommunication.

“It’s unimaginable,” said Teresa Akers. “We are in this a week now.”

She says it’s hard to remain hopeful, but as a mother, that is what she will do until she hears her son’s voice again.

“I’ve just got to hear his voice,” said Teresa Akers. “That’s all I want right this second. I want him to get help, but right now, I just need to hear his voice.”

At this time, officials with Sentara say they are unable to comment because of privacy laws.

Norfolk Police say this is an active investigation. Give them a call if you know where Brett Akers is or if you’ve seen him.

Brett Akers is described as approximately 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

