NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A commercial fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the 6800 block of N. Military Highway. A fallen tree limb took down a power line causing an electrical fire.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue

First responders arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the building. After being unable to enter due to an energized power line down on the structure, the crew began a defensive fire attack.

Dominion Power was called and de-energized the line, and the crew was able to begin an interior attack. Fire was contained at 7:08 p.m.

The business was closed at the time and no one was hurt.