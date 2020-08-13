New hours at select Norfolk Public Library locations

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Select Norfolk Public Library locations have reopened with new hours in response to the pandemic.
Operating hours are from Tuesday through Saturday at the Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch, Mary D. Pretlow Branch, and Slover Library.
The three branches are closed Sunday and Monday as well as offer dedicated hours to seniors and patrons with underlying health conditions on Wednesdays.
Library Locations Now Open
- Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch at 1425 Norchester Ave.
- Mary D. Pretlow Branch at 111 W. Ocean View Ave.
- Slover Library at 235 E. Plume St.
Hours of Operation
- Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (seniors, patrons with health conditions)
- Sunday through Monday – CLOSED
For more information, visit norfolkpubliclibrary.org.
