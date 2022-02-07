Exit 274 on I-64 to close Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for repairs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Exit 274 on Interstate 64 westbound will be closed for repairs from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
VDOT said the off-ramp for W. Bay Avenue will be closed from Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. until Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 5 a.m.
Drivers who normally would take Exit 274 should follow a detour route to Exit 273 (4th View Street).
Detour directions are as follows:
- Take a right onto 4th View St.
- Then turn right onto W. Ocean View Ave.
- Stay to the right to turn onto Tidewater Drive.
- Turn right onto Granby St.
- Take another right onto W. Ocean View Ave.
- Continue until you reach W. Bay Ave.
