Exit 274 on I-64 to close Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for repairs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Exit 274 on Interstate 64 westbound will be closed for repairs from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

VDOT said the off-ramp for W. Bay Avenue will be closed from Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. until Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 5 a.m.

Drivers who normally would take Exit 274 should follow a detour route to Exit 273 (4th View Street).

Detour directions are as follows:

Take a right onto 4th View St.

Then turn right onto W. Ocean View Ave.

Stay to the right to turn onto Tidewater Drive.

Turn right onto Granby St.

Take another right onto W. Ocean View Ave.

Continue until you reach W. Bay Ave.