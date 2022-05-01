Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Wilson Anyinyo

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Math teacher at the Academy of International Studies at Rosemont

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Since the beginning of the year, Wilson Anyinyo has taken on a full load of classes (8 Blocks) with no planning period in order to cover for a missing math teacher. He is the teacher for the school’s entire seventh and eight grade algebra I and geometry students. He does this with grace and professionalism and is an excellent instructor. He responds to emails, follows all administrative responsibilities, and still helps with Young Scholars interviews or other program related activities on top of his full load of classes. He just won the school’s “Teacher of the Year” recognition for his diligence and dedication to his students.