Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Travis Mansell

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Science teacher at Maury High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Travis Mansell not only supports building-level instructional initiatives, but also division and state-level efforts. Mansell is an Earth science and advanced-placement environmental science teacher and is committed to his students. He clearly communicates behavioral and academic expectations to his students and employs a variety of strategies to keep them on task and engaged.

Additionally, he promotes environmental literacy by serving as the sponsor of the school’s recycling club. Because of his astute leadership skills and attention to detail, Mansell has been provided opportunities to mentor new and struggling teachers, as well as serve on a curriculum writing committee with the Virginia Department of Education.