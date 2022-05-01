Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Sarah Harrington

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Art teacher at W.H. Taylor Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Sarah Harrington is an outstanding educator and champion for the arts. Harrington hosts annual art nights and special events with our students and their parents. She is extremely explicit and knows exactly how to break artistic techniques down step-by-step so all students find success. She is always submitting student artwork to be displayed for Youth Art Month, Neon District Displays, and other exhibits throughout the district.

This year, she has taken on the challenge of being the wellness champion for the teachers and staff at W.H. Taylor. She publishes a monthly wellness newsletter and has scheduled fun “Wellness Wednesday” activities for our staff such yoga, nature walks, Lime bike rides, and even an improve writing workshops with Push Comedy. She has gone above and beyond to be positive, creative, and a champion for her team and community.