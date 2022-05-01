Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Michael McCracken

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Career and technical education teacher at Maury High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Not only does Michael McCracken teach career and technical education, but he is a captain at the volunteer fire station in Virginia Beach, and he drives buses for Maury High School and Blair Middle School every afternoon when there are driver shortages.