NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted on public corruption charges last year.

McCabe learned his sentence on Friday in federal court in Norfolk. The maximum sentence could have been more than 200 years in prison, and prosecutors had asked for 20, WAVY’s Jon Dowding reports. He will also have 3 years on supervised release.

He was convicted last August on all 11 charges he faced, including conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud, honest services mail fraud, conspiracy to obtain property under color of official right, obtaining property under color of official right, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

From 1994 to 2016, McCabe took bribes from two jail vendors and the companies’ CEOs in exchange for favorable multi-million-dollar jail contracts.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.