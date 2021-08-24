Ex-Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe found guilty on all public corruption charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe was found guilty on all charges in his public corruption case.

The jury’s decision on Tuesday came after five hours of deliberation and a three-week trial. They started deliberations on Monday afternoon.

BREAKING: Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe guilty on all public corruption charges. More info is coming. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/xoT8pCbr4o — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) August 24, 2021

“As an elected official, Sheriff McCabe had a duty to the public to tell the truth,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa O’Boyle told the jury during closing arguments. “He needed to stay loyal to the public and not look out [for his] own enrichment.”

McCabe faced 11 charges, accused of taking bribes from two Norfolk jail vendors and the companies’ CEOs. McCabe had argued that the gifts and campaign donations he received were just gestures between good friends.

“Sheriff McCabe was one way with the public and another way behind closed doors,” O’Boyle said. “The victims are the people who elected him to six terms. “Make no mistake, ladies and gentlemen, this is what public corruption looks like and it isn’t pretty.”

