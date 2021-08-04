EVMS President steps down; interim leader named

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) announced a series of changes to its leadership.

After serving as President and Provost of EVMS, as well as the Dean of the School of Medicine for nearly a decade, Dr. Richard V. Homan is retiring. He was named President Emeritus.

“I leave with the firm belief that EVMS is making great strides thanks largely to the passion and commitment of the faculty, staff, students, alumni and the surrounding community who share a similar ethos,” Dr. Homan said in an email to campus. “What we have achieved together these past ten years has taken the best of all of us.”

Before joining EVMS in 2012, Dr. Homan served in leadership positions at both Drexel University College of Medicine and at Texas Tech University School of Medicine. He began as EVMS’ Provost and Dean of the School of Medicine before adding President to his title in 2013.

He was the first person to hold all three positions.

During his tenure, the school added 18 graduate degree programs and saw enrollment nearly double.

Following Dr. Homan’s announcement, the Board of Visitors appointed Dr. Alfred Abuhamad to serve as interim EVMS President, Provost and Dean of the School of Medicine effective immediately.

Dr. Alfred Abuhamad

Dr. Abuhamad joined EVMS in 1992 and is currently the Mason C. Andrews Chair in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Professor and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs and Medical Director of EVMS Medical Group.

As a longtime member of EVMS, Dr. Abuhamad is known for his work in Obstetrics and Gynecology. He served as President of the American Institute for Ultrasound in Medicine and established the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology’s outreach program.

Previously, he was the President of the Society for Ultrasound in Medical Education and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine.