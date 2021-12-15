EVMS, ODU and Sentara to sign agreement focused on collaborative health efforts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Leaders from Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) and Old Dominion University (ODU), in coordination with Sentara Healthcare, are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on December 17.

The MOU is a way to publically signify “their commitment to exploring ways in which closer alignment or affiliation could enhance their collaborative efforts to strengthen education, research and healthcare outcomes in Hampton Roads.”

Officials say part of the agreement will explore creating an affiliated academic health center, as well as exploring ways to better address healthcare disparities in the Hampton Roads region.

In addition, EVMS officials are looking for increased and more consistent funding from the Commonwealth.

The MOU will be signed by:

Dr. Alfred Abuhamad, Interim President & Provost, Dean of the School of Medicine, EVMS

Dr. Brian O. Hemphill, President, ODU

Howard P. Kern, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sentara Healthcare