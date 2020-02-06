EVMS employees cautioned to monitor bank accounts after ’email phishing scheme’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An email phishing scheme is responsible for a data breach within the Eastern Virginia Medical School community.

Officials say the network was not affected and no EVMS patient data was exposed.

They are continuing to investigate and will cooperate with the appropriate authorities.

Officials with EVMS strongly advise the more than 2,000 employees to carefully monitor their bank accounts and take advantage of the credit monitoring resources that will be provided.

