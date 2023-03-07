NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk’s Eviction Prevention Center will resume accepting requests for assistance on April 1.

Due to the high volume of requests for assistance, the program placed a temporary hold on new applications to allow staff to assist people who previously applied for assistance with pending evictions.

Because of the limited funding and the need to assist more households, Norfolk’s Eviction Prevention program will resume with updated guidelines and eligibility requirements.

The updated guidelines are as follows:

The funding limit per household is $3,250 per 12-month period

Assistance is limited to three months of rental arrearages

Utility payments will only be covered as part of rental arrearages

Individuals in need of eviction assistance are asked to call (757) 664-6363 to determine eligibility to be added to the waitlist.

For a list of additional resources that may offer assistance during this temporary suspension, visit https://www.norfolk.gov/5097/Eviction-Prevention.