‘Everything still feels like a nightmare to me’: Couple narrowly escapes flames from East Beach Marina boat fire

NORFOLK, V.a. (WAVY) — A Norfolk couple is thankful to be alive after their boat caught on fire at East Beach Marina on Pretty Lake Avenue early Friday morning.

“I couldn’t see my hand in front of my face,” said Lisa Richer, one of the owners of the boat. “That’s how deep and dark. It was pitch black. The smoke was so thick. Then, I felt his hand on his shoulder and said ‘we gotta go now.'”

“The whole back of the boat was engulfed in flames,” said Craig Richer, another owner of the boat. “I mean, it went up that fast.”

Craig said he tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher as the couple scrambled to get to safety on the dock.

“The whole thing to me until my wife and I managed to get to our main dock…everything still feels like a nightmare to me,” Craig said.

A nightmare the couple still hasn’t woken up from.

“We’re going to have to move back up to Massachusetts with my sister because we pretty much lost everything,” Craig said.

The couple sad they’re thankful for people on the dock who helped them after the fire.

“The people on the dock actually…there were 4 couples that chipped in and they gave us a card with a gift in it so I mean they helped us out,” Lisa said.

“Everybody’s been great,” Craig said.

Lisa and Craig said they’re so thankful to friends they’ve been staying with since the fire. They said they’re planning to move back to Massachusetts by the end of the week to continue to heal.

