BALTIMORE (WAVY) — After more than a month of being stuck in the Chesapeake Bay, the Ever Forward cargo ship is finally free.

Executive Director at Maryland Ports Administration William Doyle posted the latest update on social media on Easter Sunday morning.

“The Evergreen, Ever Forward has been refloated,” said Doyle thanking several officials in his post including members of the US Coast Guard and the Donjon-Smith salvage team among others.

The 1,000-foot container vessel ran aground in the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay mid-March. There were no injuries or pollution reported.

The Baltimore Sun first reported that the ship left the Port of Baltimore and was headed for Norfolk, Virginia.

It is still unclear what caused the ship to get stuck.

This is breaking news and will be updated.