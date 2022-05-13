NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — We’re continuing to learn about a series of break-ins in a Norfolk neighborhood.

Earlier this week, 10 On Your Side told you about how one woman’s home was broken into twice in a matter of days. Now we’re learning she wasn’t the only victim.

When thieves stole from Tammy Villalobos-Flores’ home on May 1, they broke into another home that morning on Hemlock Street. A police report filed that day explains how officers spotted the suspects and tracked them to a home on Kennon Avenue. Chopper 10 flew over that home Friday.

We found a secluded backyard filled with tables, benches and lawn ornaments along with a large structure covered by a tarp surrounded by miscellaneous objects. Investigators listed the structure in their report as a makeshift home containing numerous items along with a military-grade rocket launcher.

As Chopper 10 zoomed in on the property, a woman with a backpack began pulling out blankets from underneath a tarp and began to cover items in the backyard from view.

This is the same house Norfolk police located some of Tamara Villalobos-Flores’ stolen belongings after officers noticed them in a vehicle parked in front of the Kennon Avenue property and ultimately towed the vehicle as evidence.

At the time the report was filed on May 1, investigators say the suspects were nowhere to be found. Since then, Villalobos-Flores’ home was broken into a second time and more items were stolen.