NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Jay Harris, ESPN SportsCenter anchor and an Old Dominion University alum, is set to be the featured speaker at the University’s 137th commencement ceremony.

The commencement ceremonies are scheduled for Dec. 17 at Chartway Arena with 2,000 students set to receive their degrees.

A Norfolk native himself, Harris received his bachelor’s degree in speech communication in 1987. He will be awarded a Doctor of Humane Letters (honoris causa) during the morning ceremony.

In 2014, he was appointed to the Board of Visitors by Gov. Terry McAuliffe and reappointed to a second four-year term in 2018 by Gov. Ralph Northam. He has participated in University programs and spoken to hundreds of ODU students over the years.

Harris joined ESPN in 2003 as a SportsCenter anchor. In 2006, he was named anchor of the 6 p.m. eastern edition of SportsCenter, ESPN’s flagship sports news and information program.

Today, he is most often seen as anchor of the Saturday and Sunday morning editions of the program and anchors the Monday edition of SportsCenter at noon during the NFL season.