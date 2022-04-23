NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– A day after Earth Day, the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation celebrated National Celebrate Trails Day.



The day was full of events to celebrate the start of trail season and the official opening of a new trailhead at Harbor Park’s Water Street Open Space.

ERT Executive Director, Kindra Greene, says she hopes this brings community awareness to the area.

“It is the largest section of our trail, and this space was built in conjunction with the office of coastal resilience and the city of Norfolk and Parks and Rec and lots of community partners coming together,” said Greene.

Want something to do on this beautiful Saturday? Head to the new trailhead off the ERT near Harbor Park 🌎 A ribbon cutting was held this morning! pic.twitter.com/e4RmWCn3Zs — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) April 23, 2022

While the trail has been here for years, this space was built with plants and materials to control the tidal flooding the area deals with. City officials joined those who worked on the project for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning.



This ADA-accessible trailhead was constructed earlier in the year with amenities like benches added a few weeks ago.

“However the community sees it, we see yoga here, we see a farmers market, we see food trucks, the skating community. Just a place for all,” said Greene.

Norfolk resident, David Little says he bikes along the 10 and a half mile ERT often and was excited to see the new amenities.

“Everything is really nice. Over the years they’ve upgraded. It’s been a very nice setup,” he said.

Greene says they look forward to partnering with the new casino.

“We really see this stretch as being enlivened for downtown and the Elizabeth River Trail in general,” said Greene.

She says their next trailhead is in the work for Jeff Robertson Park in West Ghent.