Enthusiastic crowd gathers for grand opening of new grocery store in Norfolk ‘food desert’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The new Berkley Supermarket in Norfolk opened its doors to shoppers Thursday morning.

An enthusiastic crowd was gathered for the grand opening event, ready to pick up fresh produce, fresh meats, herbs, spices, and delicious seafood, including head and tail fresh fish that is cleaned on the spot.

This day was more than two years in the making.

Following the closure of a Farm Fresh store, at the peak of the pandemic, this entire community had to drive to another city to reach the closest supermarket.

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander and other city officials were on hand for the grand opening, which also included COVID-19 vaccinations.

Owner, former Navy man Mike Palmer, has invested $4.5 million in the grocery store and the shopping center. The city of Norfolk will kick in a grant worth a half million dollars. Palmer, a successful restaurateur, says failure is not an option.

WAVY News 10’s Regina Mobley was at Thursday’s event and will have complete coverage of what the new supermarket means to the community — beginning tonight at 4.