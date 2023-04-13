NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A celebration and dedication for the “End of Massive Resistance” will take place on Apr. 27.

According to a press release, the celebration will take place at 10 a.m. at Flatiron Park, located at 114 W. Charlotte St.

Six all-white middle and high schools in Norfolk were ordered to close in September 1958 rather than integrate, which became known as the “Massive Resistance.” The schools did not open back up until February 2, 1958 when 17 Black students joined white students to officially desegregating Norfolk’s schools.

The students, known as the “Norfolk 17” went through hardships while ending the Massive Resistance. Many other students were also unable to complete their education due and that group became known as the “Lost Class of 1959.”

The public art dedicated to those students is an 8-foot-by-57-foot wall composed of brick and glass. The artwork explored the concept of breaking down barriers of segregated public education.

Both members of the Norfolk 17 and the Lost Class of 1959 will be attending the special dedication, along with Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander.