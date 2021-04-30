Encouraging adoptions: Pets featured ‘at home’ in life-size cardboard cutouts at Norfolk Ikea

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center and Ikea are partnering to help people envision what their home might look like with a furry friend.

Norfolks Ikea showroom will now feature life-size cardboard cutouts of adoptable animals at NACC.

They’ll be posed in home environments and each will feature a QR code linked to adoptable animals at NACC. The images of the animals are all alumni of NACC.

The cutouts will be there through May 31.

“We are delighted for this opportunity to showcase all the loving, adoptable animals here at NACC, from those that have found their families to those that are still waiting,” said NACC Bureau Manager Michelle Dosson.

The adoptable pets campaign was first launched at Ikeas in Singapore and Arizona.

Check out the NACC website at www.norfolk.gov/nacc to find information about all NACC offers, from adoptable animals to volunteer and fostering opportunities.