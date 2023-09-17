NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth River Trail, or ERT, Foundation is scheduled to dedicate its new pocket park on the corner of Park and Lovitt Avenues on Sept. 21 at 11 a.m.

The space was created by ERT volunteers who planted trees, installed a native pollinator garden, etc. The area reuses a boat donated from Tidewater Wooden Boat Workshop into the first “Community Needs Pantry” on the trail, a release states.

Courtesy: Elizabeth River Trail Courtesy: Elizabeth River Trail

After months of work, the 12-foot boat was painted and redone, and “The Community Needs Pantry” was installed with the help of Hourigan Construction volunteers, according to a release.

The dedication ceremony will include the official opening of the Community Needs Pantry, and the public is encouraged to bring personal hygiene items to stock the pantry and books to restock the Little Free Library. The ceremony will also include the dedication of a live oak tree to commemorate ERT’s first Executive Director, Cheryl White, who will attend the celebration.

“The ERT is always looking for ways to create connections, hold space for people to have pride in their community and beautify the trail experience,” said Kindra Greene, ERT executive director. “This right of way seemed like the perfect spot to show some love to the east side on the trail and increase the tree canopy. This park was truly created by the community, for the community, and we hope it will become a resource for families and a way to introduce new people to the trail.”