Elizabeth River Run 10K sells out in four days

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – With coronavirus restrictions in Virginia lifted just in time for the Memorial Day weekend, folks are racing to a return to normalcy. This weekend’s Elizabeth River Run 10K sold out in only four days!

This will mark the 42nd year of this annual event, which is returning to Norfolk. It’s been held in Portsmouth the past 15 years.

The new course is along the Elizabeth River Trail. The 6.2-mile race kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Powhatan Avenue and 43rd Street, on the campus of ODU, then weaves through neighborhoods and along the Elizabeth and Lafayette Rivers. An awards ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. at Smartmouth Brewing in Chelsea.

1,200 racers signed up for the first live race in Norfolk in over a year. Packet pickup is at Benchtop Brewing Friday afternoon. Participants can click here for more information.