NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is having the 44th Annual Elizabeth River Run 10k and mile races scheduled for Sept. 3.

The Tidewater Striders has hosted the Elizabeth River Run since 1979. The race takes place along the Elizabeth River Trail, on a 6.2-mile course. Proceeds benefit Tidewater Striders and the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation. Participants who registered early were only required to pay $45 for the 10k before March 31. Other races are discounted as well before March 31, according to a news release.

For last minute registering see below:

Runners will start on the Old Dominion University campus, and weave through tree-lined historic neighborhoods, view the Elizabeth and Lafayette Rivers on the Hampton Boulevard Bridge and cross the finish line in a private park located at the Port of Virginia.

There will be live music and refreshments during the awards ceremony.

“The Elizabeth River Trail Foundation’s mission is to create an inclusive and resilient urban riverfront trail that connects and inspires people and businesses in the Hampton Roads region,” a press release reads.