Elizabeth River Run 10K returns to Norfolk on Memorial Day weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After fifteen years in Portsmouth, the Elizabeth River Run 10K is coming back to Norfolk on May 29.

The annual 6.4-mile race is returning to Norfolk for its 42nd year with an all-new course to be exclusively held on the iconic Elizabeth River Trail. The race will host 1,000 runners which will begin at Old Dominion University and finish at the Port of Virginia.

The first Elizabeth River Run was held and developed by the Tidewater Striders run club back in 1979 and became the 47th largest race in the country in its first year.

Registration for the 10K, One Mile, and Kid’s Mile races opens on April 1, at 8:00 a.m. The race will host 1,000 runners.

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Ph.D., assured participants that the 10K has been “modified to accommodate COVID-19 safety protocols.”

New this year, prize money will be awarded to top three male and female overall and male and female masters winners. The first place overall prize is $250.



Race proceeds will benefit Tidewater Striders and the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation.



