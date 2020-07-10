Elizabeth River Ferry expands service due to increased demand

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Responding to an increase in demand, the Elizabeth River Ferry will return to its summer schedule on Sunday.

The ferry has been operating on a reduced winter schedule after the coronavirus pandemic.

With Virginia moving into Phase 3, the Waterside District has reopened and more people are out and about.

According to Hampton Roads Transit (HRT), ferry customers will be welcomed to refurbished and redesigned docks at Waterside and High Street. The changes bring them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The dock at Harbor Park also was upgraded, but there is currently no service at that location since the Norfolk Tides season was canceled.



All ferry customers over the age of 10 are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing while on board.

Beginning Sunday, July 12, the Elizabeth River Ferry will start its summer schedule, providing 15 minute service during peak hours until Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

HRT resumed collecting fares on July 1.

For more information on ferry service schedules, visit gohrt.com

