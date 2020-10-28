Election Day now designated as city holiday in Norfolk, says city council

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Officials announced Wednesday that Election Day has been designated as a holiday for the City of Norfolk.

The decision was made during the October 27 council meeting. The holiday means that all city offices, libraries (except those in use as polling locations) and recreation centers, the City Treasurer and Commissioner of the Revenue offices and the Norfolk Courthouse will be closed.

Trash, recycling, and bulk waste collection will take place as scheduled. Residents who need to make a bulk waste request for Wednesday, November 4, must schedule by 3 p.m. on Monday, November 2. Use the MyNorfolk mobile app, online portal, or call Norfolk Cares at 664-6510.

Residents can dispose of household hazardous waste at the SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station 3136 Woodland Avenue from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Electronics disposal is available at the Towing and Recovery facility 1188-A Lance Road on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. until noon.

For more information visit norfolk.gov.

