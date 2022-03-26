NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s something big landing in Norfolk come Easter.

Norfolk Parks and Recreation is partnerning with United Healthcare to host EGGS-Treme Egg Drop.



The event is set for Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It will be held as Tarrallton Park which is located at 2100 Tarrallton Drive in Norfolk.

During the event, a helicopter will drop thousands of eggs from the sky as families enjoy games, prizes, raffles, music and more.



Community members wishing to patricipate can register HERE.

