NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Eggleston announced that it will be taking on an indoor farmers market as its latest business venture.

The Eggleston Farmers Market will operate year-round. They are starting the indoor market in partnership with Martin’s Island Produce from Knotts Island, North Carolina. It will carry seasonal produce and offer locally made pantry items such as peanuts, honeys, soaps and more.

Eggleston’s Vice President of Operations Socko Pearson is looking forward to this new venture and what it means for longtime supporters of Eggleston.

“We listened to our customers, who told us that after our Urban Farm program ended, we lost a major service our customers enjoyed with the CSA program, or just the ability to buy fresh, farm-to-table produce. When the restaurant closed, it opened up the opportunity to provide that service again. From there the idea grew to open a store with a variety of products that are produced locally. We are very excited that we could create Eggleston’s new source – The Eggleston Farmers Market!” Pearson said.

The grand opening will be held on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The address for the farmers market is 110 La Valette Ave, Norfolk, VA. 23504.