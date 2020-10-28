Edwards named Port of Virginia’s new CEO

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Stephen Edwards has been named the new CEO and executive director of the Port of Virginia.

He was appointed in a special meeting of the port’s board on Wednesday.

Edwards most recently served as president and CEO of TraPac, LLC (TraPac), which operates container terminals in Los Angeles, Oakland and Florida. He takes over for John F. Reinhart, who has served as head of the Port the last 7 years. He announced in May that he’d retire in March 2021.

The Virginia Port Authority says Reinhart “helped secure the port’s position as a leader in the maritime industry” during his tenure by modernizing infrastructure and improving the reputation of the nation’s 5th largest port. The worldwide search for his replacement started right after Reinhart’s announcement.

“I am delighted to be joining the Virginia Port Authority team in January,” Edwards said in a press release. “Under John Reinhart’s leadership, The Port of Virginia has put all of the pieces in place for long-term success. The goal is to take these collective assets and put them to work to the benefit of customers and cargo owners while attracting new business, jobs and economic investment to Virginia. I look forward to continuing this positive momentum and leading the port to greater heights in the coming years.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who sat in during the virtual meeting, thanked Reinhart and said he’s encouraged by the hiring of Edwards.

“Virginia is proud of its twenty-first century port, which drives economic investment and job creation,”said Gov. Ralph S. Northam. “I thank John for his exceptional leadership and welcome Stephen, whose track record of success and innovation will ensure The Port of Virginia is able to build upon its strong foundation. Bringing Stephen on board sends a strong message that the port will continue to be a powerful economic engine for Virginia, helping attract new businesses and anchoring a healthy maritime trade industry on our shores.”

Edwards served at TRAPAC since 2018, and at Global Container Terminals, Inc. (GCT) from 2012 to 2017. He holds a bachelor of science degree in transport management from Aston University in England.

He’ll officially take over as head of the port on January 19, 2021.

