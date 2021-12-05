Edward Shames, last ‘Band of Brothers’ officer, laid to rest in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 99-year-old Edward Shames, a World War II veteran, and the last surviving officer of “Easy Company” was laid to rest Sunday morning.



Shames’ family and friends paid their respects at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. He died peacefully at his home Friday.



His grandson Aaron remembers him for his loving heart and honest character.

“Just the honorable man and husband and grandfather he was. The legacy of no lying, cheating, or stealing. The legacy of always hard work, always do your best, family first,” said Aaron Shames.



Shames was involved in some of the most important battles of World War II.



During the war, he was a member of the renowned Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division.



According to his obituary, he made his first combat jump into Normandy on D-Day as part of Operation Overlord.



He volunteered for Operation Pegasus and then fought with Easy Company in Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge.



Shames was the first member of the 101st to enter the Dachau concentration camp, just days after its liberation. Aaron says his grandfather’s life in the service is one he’s extremely proud of.

“Him and I went overseas years ago probably in 2002. He said he did it, so I didn’t have to,” said Aaron.

After the war, he then went on to work for the National Security Agency as an expert on Middle East affairs. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve Division and later retired as a colonel.



“We loved him very much. He always did the right thing,” said Aaron.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.



