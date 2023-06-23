NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service ( NCIS) are searching for information from victims of a man charged with child exploitation.

According to a press release, Lieutenant Commander (Select) Michael Andrew Widroff, who was the former psychologist for the USS Gerald R. Ford, was charged with attempting to produce child pornography, attempting to coerce or entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, and attempting to transfer the obscene matter to a minor.

Michael Andrew Widroff

Officials say Widroff allegedly used Snapchat to conduct these acts and used the username “mikenavyguy78” and displayed the name “M Sailorguy”

Before he served on the Ford, Widroff worked or studied as the following places:

Women’s League Home for Mentally Disabled Boys in Brooklyn, New York (2009 to 2016)

City University of New York (approximately 2008 through 2011)

Hofstra University in Long Island, New York (approximately 2011 through 2017)

Officer Training Command in Newport, Rhode Island (August 2016 through September 2016)

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland (September 2016 through December 2017)

Naval Branch Health Clinic in Groton, Connecticut (December 2017 through June 2021)

Anyone who has information on this case of is a victim of Widroff can contact submit a tip to NCIS on their website.