Clean beauty company donates 9,600 bars of soap to local nonprofits

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — LGBT Life Center is one of the dozens of local nonprofit organizations receiving bars of soap.



Clean beauty company Soapbox is expected to donate 9,600 bars of soap as part of their effort to ensure good hygiene, promote handwashing and break a Guinness Book of World Records for the largest hygiene donation in a week.



LGBT Life Center will distribute the bars of soap Thursday, July 22, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 5360 Robin Hood Road Norfolk, VA 23513.

According to the United Nations, handwashing with soap is one of the most effective barriers to the spread of diseases.



Around 297,000 children under five – more than 800 every day – die annually from diseases due to poor hygiene, poor sanitation, or unsafe drinking water.