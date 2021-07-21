Clean beauty company donates 9,600 bars of soap to local nonprofits

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — LGBT Life Center is one of the dozens of local nonprofit organizations receiving bars of soap.

Clean beauty company Soapbox is expected to donate 9,600 bars of soap as part of their effort to ensure good hygiene, promote handwashing and break a Guinness Book of World Records for the largest hygiene donation in a week.

LGBT Life Center will distribute the bars of soap Thursday, July 22, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 5360 Robin Hood Road Norfolk, VA 23513.

According to the United Nations, handwashing with soap is one of the most effective barriers to the spread of diseases.

Around 297,000 children under five – more than 800 every day – die annually from diseases due to poor hygiene, poor sanitation, or unsafe drinking water.

  • Courtesy – LGBT Life Center
  • Courtesy – LGBT Life Center
  • Courtesy – LGBT Life Center
  • Courtesy – LGBT Life Center

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10