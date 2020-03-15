1  of  3
ECHL cancels the rest of the season; Norfolk Admirals respond to fans

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The ECHL released a statement Saturday night that the remainder of the 2019-20 season is canceled as a result of the coronavirus.

The decision comes after numerous sports seasons and events have recently been canceled to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Admirals will be releasing additional information to their fans, ticket holders and partners as it becomes available.

