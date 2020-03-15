ECHL cancels the rest of the season; Norfolk Admirals respond to fans

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The ECHL released a statement Saturday night that the remainder of the 2019-20 season is canceled as a result of the coronavirus.

The decision comes after numerous sports seasons and events have recently been canceled to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Admirals will be releasing additional information to their fans, ticket holders and partners as it becomes available.

Update- Fans, please see the attached full release from the ECHL Hockey League in regards to the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 season.



The Norfolk Admirals would like to thank you for your patience during this challenging time and your support throughout this

