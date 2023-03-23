NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A local bike shop in Norfolk is honoring its beloved owner by hosting a memorial bike ride on Mar. 25.

Well-known businessman and bicycle ambassador, Michael Shipp, died in February while he riding his bicycle in South Carolina. Shipp opened East Coast Bicycles on Colley Avenue.

Friends and family of Shipp are coming together to honor him as well as his love for biking. The ride will start at 9 a.m. at Coalescence Coffee, located on 24th Street.

Participants can take part in three different rides: A six-mile family-friendly ride, a 21-mile ride, and a 31-mile ride. Once the rides are done, there will be a gathering in the coffee shop that bikers can attend.

To learn more information about the memorial ride, visit the Facebook event page.