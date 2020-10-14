East Beach Norfolk welcomes new retirement living community coming next summer

High-end waterfront retirement living is coming to Norfolk Virginia’s East Beach Summer of 2021. (Photo courtesy of Aspire at East Beach)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new waterfront active retirement living community is under construction at the East Beach area in Norfolk and is expected to open in the summer of 2021.

Aspire at East Beach will be located at the 4801 Pretty Lake Avenue Marina and will provide high-end, retirement living in a resort-style setting. The four-story apartment building will have 132 monthly rental apartments ranging from studios to two-bedroom spaces.

Amenities include an indoor open-air pool, fitness center, art studio, salon and spa, theater, library, and game room. An outdoor patio will overlook the water, with private gardening areas and outdoor dining with a fire pit.

Walkways throughout the community will lead to the marina and Chesapeake Bay beach is about three blocks away. Aspire at East Beach will also feature a public bistro-style restaurant and bar.

“We are very excited about managing the exceptional Aspire at East Beach and bringing its luxurious, inspiring, and resort-style atmosphere to the Norfolk and Hampton Roads area,” said Kristin Ward, CEO of Solutions Advisors Group.

“We are providing residents an environment of rich amenities, engaging programs, and events, along with the best in quality of life and services. The location and atmosphere are lush, elegant, and private, with easy access to the Chesapeake Bay and the region’s plethora of international, historic, cultural, recreational, and entertainment attractions.”

Services also include concierge, security, emergency response system in each apartment, maintenance and repairs, scheduled transportation, snow and trash removal, and basic cable.

“There will be an array of active programming designed to stretch the mind and body to promote healthier aging. These include painting and acting as well as recreational games and spiritual activities,” Ward said.

The facility is also expected to create over 35 full-time positions.

The sales office at Aspire at East Beach is now open and more for more information visit Aspire at East Beach at aspireateastbeach.com.

