NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a carjacking that happened Monday morning in the East Beach area.

A Gold Lexus was stolen at gunpoint around 8 a.m. at an apartment complex near 30th Bay and Pretty Lake Avenue. The car was recovered just a few blocks over, but now neighbors are banding together to help catch the suspects.

“This is the first one we’ve heard at gunpoint and that’s pretty scary,” said John Meyers.

A lot of people in the neighborhood have doorbell cameras and some of them even caught video of the stolen car and the getaway car the suspects used to take off.

“They’re getting pretty bold coming into this neighborhood,” said Meyers. “But I’ve got to tell you, this neighborhood is full of video and we have started to band together and I think it’s working.”

Meyers says he saw a post on his neighborhood’s Facebook about the incident and wondered if they drove past his house.

“I thought, well maybe they came down our street and that’s exactly what happened,” said John Meyers.

Norfolk Police dusted the car for prints and officers on scene told 10 on Your Side they’re looking for the teal Honda fit the suspects used to get away.

Now neighbors, like Meyers, are trying to string their videos together to help investigators solve this crime.

“We uploaded videos of the incidents that have occurred and hopefully they’ll be caught,” said Meyers. “I might be able to catch a certain portion of the vehicle, somebody else might be able to catch somebody getting out of the vehicle.”

John says this isn’t the first crime his ring camera has caught unfolding in his neighborhood.

He says suspects have been targeting contractors coming in to do work over the past few months.

“This guy got $300 out of this contractor’s glove box,” said Meyers.

John says this is the first armed carjacking they know of in their neighborhood and they’re hoping with the threat of being caught on camera, it will be the last.

“If you’re a perpetrator coming into our neighborhood, you will get videoed and we are going to look to chase you down,” said Meyers. “The more we band together, the better the chances we are going to catch these people.”

Norfolk Police say thankfully no one was hurt.

If you recognize the car in the video, or if you know anything that could help police solve this crime, call the crime line, 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.