NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to an early Sunday morning fire that displaced 7 people including 3 children.

According to reports, the call came in at around 5:50 Sunday morning in the 1200 block of Marshall Avenue.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue say it took nearly 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

4 adults and 3 children were displaced as a result of the fire, but not injuries were reported.

NFR units responded to an early morning house fire at 6am in the 1200 block of Marshall Ave. It took nearly 30 minutes to get the fire under control. There were no injuries. 4 adults and 3 children were displaced. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/nk35NajnCO — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) December 22, 2019

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.