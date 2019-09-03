E-scooters to be pulled out of Norfolk and Virginia Beach as safety precaution for Hurricane Dorian

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – E-scooters are expected to be collected in Norfolk and Virginia Beach in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

E-scooters are in immediate migration out of Norfolk and Virginia Beach for the time being, but to where?

It seems the flock will begin to disappear out of the neighborhoods in the two cities Wednesday morning.

10 On Your Side reached out to a Lime spokesperson in response to the news of a possible removal of the scooters in the area ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

In response, Lime confirmed the removal of scooters as a safety precaution ahead of the storm.

According to a spokesperson, residents and visitors in Virginia Beach and Norfolk can expect the e-scooters to be pulled out of the cities Wednesday morning.

The move was a response in regard to a request from officials within the cities to remove the e-scooters prioritizing the safety of residents and visitors.

For now, the placement of the scooters have been resolved just weeks a heated dispute with the two cities and the e-scooter companies resulting in Virginia Beach banning the e-scooters at the Oceanfront and residents questioning where they’ll go.

So far, information of when they’ll return to the cities or where they will go have not been released.