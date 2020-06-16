E-scooters returning to Norfolk Wednesday following COVID-19 halt

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) —Norfolk City officials say they are resuming the city’s scooter program with Lime beginning Wednesday, June 17.

The program was suspended during the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

During that time, Lime officials say they’ve worked to institute a series of additional procedures to keep riders safe, including new sanitation measures and vehicle maintenance.

As Virginia continues in Phase 2, the city and Lime remind riders to ride solo, stay physically distanced, and use gloves or sanitizer before and after rides.



Additional safety reminders include riding in well-lit and designated areas. Scooters are not to be used on sidewalks downtown. For streets over 25 mph, riders must ride on the sidewalk.

Along with the relaunch, Lime is also introducing newly designated parking areas called “corrals” designed to “keep areas safe and orderly.” Corrals will be noted on the app with signage.

